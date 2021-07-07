Morgantown Area Partnership to host job fair for Mylan workers

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — On Thursday, Morgantown Area Partnership’s Workforce Development Committee will host a job fair at the Marriott Waterfront Hotel. The fair will be open to anyone searching for work but will be geared towards the Mylan employees who will officially lose their jobs at the end of the month.

The companies at the job fair feature specialties in a number of trades seen in the Mylan plant.

60 companies from across North Central West Virginia will meet to showcase their businesses to prospective employees. The workforce’s main goal is to ensure those losing their jobs that they can continue to work without relocating.

To do so, it assembled a team curated to a number of jobs from the Mylan plant, so workers can transition employers as easily as possible.

“This is the beginning,” said Russell Rogerson, CEO for Morgantown Area Partnership. “So, we’ll get started with that and we’ll continue to do things moving forward to assist them and whatever they need to have.”

The fair will be from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Thursday.