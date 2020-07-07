Morgantown Art Association gallery reopens at Mountaineer Mall

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Art Association reopened its gallery at the Mountaineer Mall on Tuesday morning.

The gallery had been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic since March. More than 120 artists display and sell their work at the gallery. This includes wood carvings, paintings, jewelry and photographs.

“It just builds up the community and it allows people to express their creativity,” said Lisa Burns, a volunteer with the Morgantown Art Association. “We do have classes, they’re closed for now. It’s just a great outlet for the whole community.”

The Art Association encouraged its members to work on pandemic-themed art during the past few months. Those creations will be on display at the gallery on Thursday starting at 11 a.m.