Morgantown Art Association has new exhibition titled ‘Art in the Time of COVID’

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Art Association Gallery has a new art exhibit, ‘Art in the time of COVID,’ in the Mountaineer Mall.

The exhibition, which is open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. showcases works from artists in a 60-mile radius of Morgantown. The works include watercolors, oil paintings, jewelry and woodwork.

On Tuesday afternoon, Lisa Burns, a volunteer, oversaw the exhibit and she said she was glad to be back helping because the COVID-19 pandemic really hindered having exhibitions.

“I’m very happy to be back,” Burns said. “It’s just been a long few months for everybody and being back here is just great. It’s going to be good to see everybody, all our members back. Our membership at one time was about 160 plus members, we’re down a little bit, to 130, something like that. But, hopefully, it will pick back up again.”

Burns said normally in April, the Art Association has what they call ‘Exhibit 60,’ which has a judge and jury to assess the art and award cash prizes and ribbons, but it was canceled this year due to the pandemic. She added that typically, there are different shows each month like their members show in October, which also has ribbons and their photography exhibitions.

“It’s been tough but people are starting to bring their paintings in,” Burns said. “A lot of people don’t know that we’re up and then sometimes people will come in and a lot of people will come in and say ‘wow we didn’t know this’. It is $35 a year for people to join the gallery and then when they do that they can show their art, they can sell their art up here.”

The volunteer said they are hoping to start offering art classes again, which they call ‘Kappa Tau’ and features by different members, who have practice different crafts, sharing how to make their form of art.

According to a press release, everyone who enters the gallery will need to wear masks, maintain social distancing and abide by the limited number permitted. It added that all volunteer workers are trained in the proper procedure to ensure the health and safety of everyone who comes in.