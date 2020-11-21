Morgantown Art Association plans on holding annual winter Bazaar

Artwork on display in the gallery

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Art Association’s annual Winter Bazaar will go on this year, with a few changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As always, there will still be paintings, wood carvings, jewelry and much more. But, P.J. Bell, the art association’s chairman of publicity, said all volunteers have been trained to sanitize the entire exhibit, plus social distancing and mask-wearing will be enforced. Bell said unlike, in previous years, the exhibit will only be open three days a week, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in November and December, except for Thanksgiving week.

Despite these changes, Bell said, it’s still important for the public to visit the gallery and support local artists.

“I think the fact that these are local artists that makes it something that people will want to support,” Bell said. “And we also encourage people who are interested in the arts to join. We have a website morgantownartassociation.com that they can get more information and an application. And you don’t have to be a great artist to join, it’s just an interest and a love of art.”

Artwork on display for the Winter Bazaar

Bell said all the pieces are on sale and can be purchased for less than $100. Purchasing these items would truly benefit the local artists and the art association. The money will help fund workshops the association puts on and help to keep the cost low for those wishing to take part.

Artwork on display in the gallery

The changes this year are notable, but what hasn’t changed is the kinds of work and quality. There are still works of a wide variety displaying excellent skill that is worthy of being admired, Bell said.

“As far as the products that are here, they’re pretty much the same,” Bell said. “It’s just access for the public to come in that has been a little bit limited. But hopefully we will prevail and soon be able to open up full capacity.”