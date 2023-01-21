MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Art Bar hosted a mac and cheese cook-off with 15 contestants battling it out for cash prizes in Morgantown.

Admission to the event was $10 per person allowing the attendees to sample more than 15 different flavors of mac and cheese where attendees could vote for their favorite. The top three contestants with the most votes walked away with a cash prize from the event.

“What we want is community involvement. So, we do these events to bring the community together to bond over the food, bond over a little bit of music, and just meet each other, and just get out. And that is exactly what Morgantown Art Bar does every single day we are open, and then today is just the cook-off for mac and cheese,” said Taylor Helms, a server at the Morgantown Art Bar.

There were more than 20 vendors were serving up mac and cheese competing to be known as having the best mac and cheese in town. On Tuesday, Jan. 24, the bar will be hosting Tech House Taco Tuesday from 5 p.m. until midnight.