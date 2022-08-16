MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia and the Arts Council of Greater Morgantown, have announced the 2022 Organizational Arts Grant Recipients on Monday night.

They awarded $169,700 in grants given out for local arts and culture organizations in Monongalia County. Fourteen organizations were recognized with an award ceremony at the Morgantown Metropolitan Theatre.

Friends of Deckers Creek

Friends of the Morgantown History Museum

M.T. Pockets Theatre Company

Monongalia River Trails Conservancy

Monongalia Arts Center

Morgantown Art Association

Morgantown Art Party

Morgantown Dance

Morgantown Theatre Company

Spark! Imagination and Science Center

Summit Chamber Music Series

West Virginia Botanic Garden

West Virginia Public Theatre

Award winners and donors. (WBOY Image.)

Award winner. (WBOY Image)

(WBOY Image)

Award winner. (WBOY Image)

Award winner. (WBOY Image)

“All of these organizations are doing such fantastic work for this community, so to be able to give away this kind of money through the city and the county and the tanner endowment fund it’s a tremendous privilege,” said Lisa Giuliani, Organizational Arts Grant Committee Chair.

Since 2018, the City of Morgantown and the Monongalia County Commission has awarded nearly $1,000,000 in grant funding for local non-profits working to promote the arts.

All funds were given by the City of Morgantown, Monongalia County Commission and the Your Community Foundation Douglas H. Tanner Memorial Fund for the Arts.

To find out more information on Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia, click here.