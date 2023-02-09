MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A new restaurant announced earlier this week that it is coming to Morgantown, and it may be sooner rather than later.

According to the owners, Taters of Morgantown hopes to open in the old Cheese Louise building at 994 Willey Street within the next few months, pending food suppliers and licensing. It will have baked potatoes with customizable toppings at an affordable price.

“We chose potatoes because they are a hearty filling food that can be produced in mass and still offer a great product that is easily customizable,” restaurant owner Jennings Berry told 12 News.

The first-time restaurant owners, Jennings Berry and Christopher Gray, are both from Fayette County and moved to Morgantown to attend West Virginia University.

For lovers of Cheese Louise, the businesses will not be connected, but Berry said that they do have the exclusive offer to have Cheese Louise’s menu at their location in the future. “We won’t be offering it at first but if business does well and they would like that option we want to make our customers happy.”

Stay up to date on all things Taters by following its Facebook page.