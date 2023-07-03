MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A barbecue restaurant in Morgantown confirmed to 12 News on Monday that it is closing permanently.

WoodBurn Shanks BBQ opened near Pierpont Plaza in Morgantown less than a year ago but has been operating in Morgantown since 2013. The owner told 12 News that the closure is due to ongoing staffing issues.

“We couldn’t find employees,” owner Derrick Shanks said, “then we had to go down to 2 days per week. That’s not enough to keep keep the doors open.”

WoodBurn Shanks Pit BBQ (WBOY – Image)

The restaurant has posted on Facebook multiple times over the past few months telling the public about changes in hours due to staffing issues.

WoodBurn Shanks is now listed as “Permanently Closed” on both Facebook and Google.

12 News reporter Riley Holsinger took a Restaurant Road Trip to WoodBurn Shanks BBQ in January, and it was one of his personal favorites. You can watch the Restaurant Road Trip to WoodBurn Shanks in the player above.