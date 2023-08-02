MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — People from all across the world, including West Virginia, have been providing Ukrainians with aid since the war started with Russia more than a year and a half ago. Brothers Zenovy, Yurij, and Borys Wowczuk joined together in 2022 to start the Vovk Foundation—based in the Morgantown area—to help those the war has impacted.

So far, the foundation has provided aid by doing things like purchasing equipment for a pediatric hospital in north central Ukraine and helping injured soldiers get surgeries in the United States.

Brothers Zenovy (Left) and Yurij (Right) sit and discuss Vovk Foundation (WBOY – Image)

“One specific soldier we helped out had his surgeries done in Houston in May and is already back in the front lines and he is interested in being an advocate in Ukraine for what we’re doing,” Zenovy said.

“[The diagnostic equipment] provided elevated levels of pediatric care to surgeons that they couldn’t (do) in the past,” Yurij said.

The brothers said that they hope to create a network of medical centers in the U.S. to help Ukrainians with surgeries that they can’t get done there.

“They all talk about getting fixed up and going right back over to war, that’s the passion they have,” Zenovy said.

With these efforts of helping those impacted by the war, the Vovk Foundation is actively fundraising as they try to make it a more personal process and help contributors know who they would be helping out and what their contribution would impact. To donate to the foundation, which is a 501(c)(3) organization, click here.

However, monetary donations aren’t the only way you can help.

“Bring us project ideas that might be appropriate for funding or support,” Yurij said. “Become involved in helping to spread the word about the cause. So, all of those areas are kind of ripe for involvement and engagement and we look forward to having more help and participation from the area.”

Vovk Foundation logo (Courtesy of the Vovk Foundation)

After the war, the brothers still plan on helping out Ukrainians.

“After the victory, we’re very interested in helping out with the rebuild of Ukraine,” Zenovy said.

One of the ways that they still look to contribute after the war is by helping position Ukraine to be the center of Europe’s national security.

“Traditionally, people think of Ukraine as this agricultural giant, which it is, but the war has prompted rapid expansion of defense technology and related sectors,” Yurij said.

“Post-war, it will become the epicenter for defense, defense technology and security,” Zenovy said.

Yurij and Zenovy also hope that Ukraine stands victorious when the clouds of smoke settle from the war.

“The story five years from now written in the history books will just be David and Goliath,” Zenovy said. “Ukraine took down the 500-pound gorilla and that’s what they’re doing right now.”

For more information on the story behind the Vovk Foundation:

According to Zenovy, Vovk was his grandfather Ivan’s last name, which changed to Wowczuk when he moved to the United States from Ukraine, and means “wolf” in Ukrainian. Yurij added that his grandfather was a teacher, who saved the lives of a Jewish family by hiding them in his house for over a three-year period during the Holocaust.

The brothers are also in the process of writing a book on Ivan’s life as a leader of the Ukrainian nationalist movement and what he instilled into his grandchildren.