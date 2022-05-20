MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Freedom Kia Morgantown held their second “Free Play, Freedom Day” on Friday, May 20 at the Aquatics Center in Mylan Park.

This event was established last year when Mike Lee, owner of Freedom Kia Morgantown, wanted to show the community that there are plenty of things to do in the area.

When discussing what all was going on at this event, Lee said, “Live remote, we’ll have live music. You can hear Jason Knight in the background and we also have prizes to give away, outside of the pass for the summer, we have beach balls, hand sanitizers, draw string bags, so, really just want people to come out for the day and enjoy it, and see us for the rest of the summer as well.”

During COVID, a lot of families struggled financially, and the Aquatics Center and Freedom Kia wanted to do something free for the community that families could do together.

Assistant Director of Marketing and Outreach at the Aquatics Center ,Heather McIntyre, talked about how they would be raffling off a free pass for a family of 4 for the the whole summer. She also mentioned that the Splash Pad will be open for the rest of the summer.

There were many different things that families could enjoy at the Free Play, Freedom Day, which ran from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

They include:

• Outdoor Splash Pad

• Indoor Splash Pool

• Live Music

• Food Trucks

• Bounce House Obstacle Course

• Sponsor Gifts

• Multiple Prize Opportunities

• Raffle for Full Summer Aquatics Center Membership

For more information about the Mylan Park Aquatics Center, click here.