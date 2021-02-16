Morgantown boxing gym holds kickboxing for couples event

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Mountaineer Boxing Academy in Morgantown had a kickboxing for couples event on Monday evening, keeping in line with the Valentine’s Day spirit. The event gave couples an insight into the basic footwork, punches, kicks, and slips needed to know the fundamentals of kickboxing.

Event goers were immediately thrown in the ring to learn.

The idea for a couples kickboxing event came from co-owner Patrick McLaughlin, who met his fiancé, Jessica, while kickboxing. The two led the class and wanted to help spread the love of kickboxing while doing it with a significant other.

McLaughlin recently opened the gym with his business partner, Brandon Lyle. It is home to WVU boxing and has many competitive classes. However, McLaughlin wants to continue to have events like the one on Monday to promote the idea that anyone that wants to can kickbox.

“We also want to be a family gym with our youth program and, you know, empowering people and letting them know that anyone can participate in this sport. It can be fun and it can be safe,” he explained.

McLaughlin said that he hopes to have more events with the community in the future, with specific events in mind for when the seasons change and the pandemic subsides. For updates on those events, check out their Facebook page.