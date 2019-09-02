Morgantown boy selected to play in Miracle League All-Star Game

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A Monongalia County sixth grader has been selected to represent the Miracle League of Morgantown next week in a league-wide all-star game.

11-year-old David Braun is heading to his field of dreams, Friday. The Sixth grader was selected to represent the Morgantown Miracle League for the league’s all-star game in Iowa.

“I’m so excited for him, because, ball is everything for him, this will be his first plane ride, his first trip, playing with other people from all over the United States,” David’s mom, Melanie Braun.

Melanie Braun said he was four years old when doctors diagnosed him with autism.

When David was five, he became involved with Stepping Stones, a Morgantown-based recreation center for people with disabilities.

It was through that program that David began playing baseball in the Miracle League, and his parents say it’s made all the difference in his life.

“It’s just their ability to interact with other peers and just have a normal life, and that’s what David is capable of now, and he has come out socially a lot more,” Melanie said. “Even at school his teachers are like, ‘Oh, he plays with other kids and stuff,’ I remember when he was in pre-school, driving by the playground, just to check on him, and he was literally sitting behind a sign, hiding.”

But now, through the Miracle League, David is able to express himself through his true passion, baseball.

And cheering him on in Iowa will be his mom and older brother Justin, who cut lawns over the summer to save up for the trip.

For the Braun family, David’s progression through the Miracle League has been nothing short of miraculous.

“Just watching him have fun, baseball is his element. so that’ll be the best part.”