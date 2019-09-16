Morgantown Buffalo Wild Wings hosting United Way fundraiser

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Two area restaurants are working to support charity efforts in the community.

Both of the Morgantown Buffalo Wild Wings locations are hosting a fundraiser until 11 p.m. tonight to support the United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties.

Diners can present a ticket for the event, and 15 percent of the proceeds go to support the United Way.

Restaurant staff said they’re glad to give back to the community that they live in.

“We just really enjoy and think it’s part of our responsibility to be involved in the community and the betterment of the surrounding areas,” said Erin Nolan, a manager at the Suncrest Town Center location.

Tickets for the fundraiser are available online here.