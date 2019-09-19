Morgantown Business After Hours event held at Black Bear Village

GRANVILLE, W.Va. – The Morgantown Area Chamber of Commerce held their business after hours event at the newest, luxury apartment complex in the area.

Business professionals were invited to Black Bear Village for networking opportunities and to tour the facility to see what they have to offer.

“Being a new member in the community in Morgantown, we felt it was necessary to get involved as much as we could and the chamber of commerce is the best avenue to do that in Morgantown. It gets all of the community business leaders together at our location to see what we have, to see the amenities we have, and to see what a great location and property this is,” said Regional Property Manager, Marcello Lalama.

The Morgantown Area Chamber of Commerce holds business after hours events regularly, if you’d like to be involved you can find more information on their website.