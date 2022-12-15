MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — As part of the ‘Ziebart Gives Back’ initiative, Ziebart of Morgantown has partnered with the American Red Cross for its “Holidays for Heroes” initiative.

The Holidays for Heroes program offers a variety of activities for people to give back to veterans and military personnel. Ziebart chose to collect toiletry items for those who have served and may need help. The automotive store is collecting non-used toiletry items including:

Antiperspirant deodorant

Shampoo

Toothbrush

Toothpaste

Comb or brush

Razors

Shaving cream

Lipbalm

Socks

Nail files and clippers

Decks of cards

Puzzle books

Pens or mechanical pencils

Holiday gift bags

Christmas cards

While the store has been collecting since the start of the month, any of the items above can still be dropped off at the store until December 22. If interested in donating, Ziebart is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and by appointment on Saturdays. The store is closed on Sundays.

After any proceeds or donations are dropped off on December 22, Lambie plans to take the box of donations to the American Red Cross. They will then set up “comfort kits,” using the donated toiletry items that will later be distributed.

Nick Lambie, Ziebart of Morgantown owner and veteran believes that this is an important thing to give back to. “It’s just veterans helping veterans. There’s tons of different groups out there that, you know, need help and support,” he said. “But this is one, obviously, that’s near and dear to us; being a veteran, we just like to help our brothers and sisters that, you know, fought along with us.”

Not only did Lambie have his company taking part in the initiative, but the owner himself donated $1,000 to the American Red Cross.

When Nick Lambie was serving, he had used the American Red Cross before. The organization means something to him and is close to his heart, so he wanted to help in supporting other veterans. He said any time the company can help veterans, they will do what they can to help them.