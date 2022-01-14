Morgantown business takes on the Betty White Challenge to honor the late actress

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – After the passing of actress Betty White, organizations are honoring her legacy with a cause that was near and dear to her heart.

Sign for the #OCBettyWhiteChallenge (WBOY Image)

The #BettyWhiteChallenge urges people to support animals in their community by donating to animal shelters and humane societies on Betty’s would-be birthday. Old Colony Realtors is collecting pet supplies to donate to animal shelters across West Virginia to pay tribute to the animal lover.

People can donate pet food, toys, blankets and anything else they can think of for shelters in their area.

“We help people find their homes and a big part of having a home is having those pets and making sure the pets have good homes too,” said Alisa Jackson, sales manager at Old Colony Realtors in Morgantown. “…We want to make sure not only are the people of the family finding good homes but their pets are well taken care of and those that are kind of left behind have a place to call home as well.”

Jackson added that they hope to make this an annual event.

Morgantown Old Colony offices (WBOY Image)

Donations will be accepted until the end of January and can be dropped off at any of the Old Colony Realtors locations in Beckley (1814 Harper Rd), Charleston (1205 Virginia St E), Barboursville (5869 Davis Creek Rd), Hurricane (3751 Teays Valley Road) and Morgantown (1000 Hampton Center) or in Bridgeport (231 E Main St).

For a list of other animal shelters to donate to in West Virginia, click here.