MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Officials in Morgantown are looking for input from community members on how to develop the city.

The city will be making updates to its 10-year comprehensive plan called “Morgantown 2033” which is a document that guides decision-making on the city’s projects, programs and initiatives.

“If you want to have a say in how the city sets its priorities, then this is your chance to make your voice heard. I really hope everyone will take advantage of one of these opportunities to provide their input. After all, this is your plan!” said the Mayor of Morgantown Jenny Selin.

Morgantown Municipal Building (WBOY Image)

Community members have the chance to voice their opinion on what goes in the plan at two meetings in March. The first meeting will be on March 3 at 6 p.m. at the Morgantown Event Center. The other will be on March 5 at 10 a.m. and will be held virtually.

Preregistration for the virtual meeting is encouraged, but not required. For more information or to register for the virtual meeting, visit here, contact the Development Services Department at 304-284-7431, or email bmcdonald@morgantownwv.gov.

“This plan is one of the most important assets that a city develops,” said Morgantown City Manager, Kim Haws. “From a city staff standpoint, it serves as our roadmap for what we want to accomplish over the next decade. It’s so important that the public have input into this document, and we’ve created a pretty strong public engagement campaign to try and get them involved.”

The last update to the city’s comprehensive plan was in 2013.