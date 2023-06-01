MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Rev up your engines. Whether if you have a classic vehicle, are just a fan of viewing them or looking to contribute to a good cause, one car show in Morgantown on Saturday is the event for you.

From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., the Children’s Heart Camp Car Show will take place at the Morgantown Mall, located at 9500 Mall Road. Proceeds from the event will go towards benefiting participants attending the Children’s Heart Camp in Logan County.

Children, who have had a heart procedure done, get to enjoy the camp expense free due to the car show.

“All expenses paid and the doctors and nurses and stuff like that stay in the barracks with the kids,” Dream Machines Car Club President Tom Milam said. “That’s why we are doing this heart camp show, to raise money for that to pay for the kids.”

The Blue Knights and Dream Machines Car Clubs are joining together to throw the event on. This event has been strolling up to the area for around the past five years.

Last year, 100 cars were featured and at least $3,000 was donated to Children’s Heart Camp. This year, organizers expect that around the same showing and money to be donated.

Around 30 different trophies will be given out to vehicles at the show. Registration will start at 11 a.m. and end at 1 p.m.

A band will be playing oldies music from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. A Chinese auction and 50/50 raffle will also take place.