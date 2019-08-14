Morgantown Chamber of Commerce hosts Cybersecurity event

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Wednesday morning the Morgantown Chamber of Commerce hosted a breakfast where businesses learned the essentials of Cybersecurity.

Businesses learned valuable prevention practices with a Mountaineer Technology Consultant as small businesses are often the target of ransomware attacks.

One out of six small businesses shut down due to these attacks because they don’t have the funds.

“We can’t always stop a Ransomware attack, but what we can do is we can make sure our backups are in place, both local and cloud, and we can make sure that we have anti-virus, anti Malware, and Ransomware protection,” said Booker T. Walton III, Majority Owner of Mountaineer Technology Solutions. “So that when we have an issue, we’ve done everything in our situation to mitigate the problem.”

This was also an event to allow local businesses to network and get involved in the community.