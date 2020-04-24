Morgantown Chief of Police Ed Preston submits letter of resignation

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown City manager Paul Brake received a letter of resignation from Morgantown Chief of Police Ed Preston on Thursday, according to release sent out by city officials on Friday.

Ed Preston

The release stated that in the letter, Preston indicated that his resignation would be effective June 30, 2020. City administration plans to announce an interim replacement prior to Chief Preston’s departure and will begin a search for his full-time replacement immediately, according to the release.

City officials said that Preston also indicated that he hoped his resignation would help the city avoid potential reductions in force due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, Preston recommended that Deputy Chief Eric Powell take over duties as Chief of Police.

The release stated that Chief Preston has been the Morgantown Chief of Police since 2011. He has an extensive career in law enforcement and his experience and guidance was invaluable to the city, officials stated in the release.

“I have the utmost respect for Chief Preston,” said Morgantown City Manager Paul Brake. “His resignation is a great loss for the city, and he will be greatly missed. The officers and staff we have at the Morgantown Police Department are the best in the state and I am confident in their ability to maintain the current level of operations while we search for a successor to Chief Preston.”