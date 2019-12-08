Morgantown Christmas parade moved to Thursday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Organizers of the Morgantown Christmas Parade are looking forward to sharing it with the community a little later than expected this year.

Parade organizers have postponed the annual event until Thursday evening at 6:30.

The event was postponed due to a weather system expected to pass through the area on Monday evening.

The Morgantown Police Department said they will start to alter traffic patterns in the area around 5:30 Thursday evening to clear the way for the parade to set up and start.

Parking will also be restricted on High Street, Prospect Street, Willey Street and Maiden Lane starting at 5:00 p.m. that day.

MPD said traffic patterns will return to normal as soon as possible after the parade is over.

They suggest those looking to park downtown for the parade arrive early to allow for enough time to find a spot.