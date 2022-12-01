MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Santa Claus is coming to Morgantown, which means that downtown traffic and parking patterns in Morgantown will experience some interruptions this upcoming week.

According to a press release from the Morgantown Police Department, those interruptions will start at 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5 for the annual Christmas Parade.

The lineup for the parade will begin at 4:30 p.m. and the parade will begin at 6 p.m. The route will start at the intersection of N. High Street and Willey Street, span the length of High Street and disperse via Foundry Street.

Prospect Street, Price Street, N. High Street and portions of Willey Street will be used as designated staging areas for the parade lineup.

The police department said traffic patterns will return to normal as soon as possible following the dispersal of the parade, and encouraged spectators to arrive downtown early to allow sufficient time for parking.