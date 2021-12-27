Morgantown Christmas tree recycling program to help fish habit in Cheat Lake

Parker Vivier and Marsden Olsen prepare to tie their tree to their car after purchasing from Frank Pichel’s tree lot, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Richmond. (AP Photo/Will Newton)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The City of Morgantown is offering free curbside Christmas tree pick-up and recycling for city residents.

From Jan. 3 and running until Jan. 18, Morgantown residents can contact the city’s Engineering and Public Works Department to schedule a pickup time for their Christmas tree. Pickup times can be scheduled between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday.

Residents can also drop off their Christmas trees at the Morgantown Municipal Garage located at 200 M-Tech Drive during the designated times.

Trees must be free of all decorations, including hooks, garland, tinsel and lighting, and must not be placed in a bag or a trash can. Pick-up may be delayed due to inclement weather. The city recommends that residents schedule their Christmas tree pick-up on a day different from their regular trash pick-up so the tree will not be picked up by Republic Services.

Up to 200 of the recycled trees collected by the Engineering and Public Works Department will be donated to the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources to enhance the fish habitat in Cheat Lake. Any additional trees collected will be chipped and used as mulch.

To schedule a tree pick-up, call the Engineering and Public Works Department at 304-291-7465, or send an email to this address, with your name, phone number, address and desired day of pick-up.