MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Volunteers from Wesley United Methodist Church in Morgantown spent their Thanksgiving Day giving back to those in the community.

The church held a Thanksgiving lunch completely free of cost. Those who are homeless, students who couldn’t spend the holiday with family or anyone who didn’t have the chance to get some turkey came out for a hot meal.

“We realize that there’s a lot of people that don’t have places to go, folks to eat with and so it’s important to remember everyone around us and try to do good for others,” Nancy Sheets, a volunteer at the lunch, said.

Volunteers plating meals on Thanksgiving Day (WBOY Image)

The church also delivered meals to homebound people in the area and packed to-go orders before the lunch-in.

“There are sins of commission and there are sins of omission. Commission is willful things, omission is when we know we can do something,” Karen Kelley King, the organizer of the Thanksgiving meal giveaway said. “There is a need [here]. Of course, the bible talks about that. If someone needs a coat give it to them or walk a mile for [them] and that was our original mission statement—to make sure nobody went hungry.”

Kelley King said it is important to make everyone feel comfortable and offer a safe space on Thanksgiving Day so each table included placemats and centerpieces—just like you would see at a traditional family dinner.

The Wesley United Methodist Church has been giving out meals on Thanksgiving Day since 2008. Kelley King said they started with just three volunteers back then, and it has grown bigger every year. She thanked the volunteers that have been planning this event and putting in the work for the past week to make it possible.

“They’re willing to do this for someone else and we ought to have hope in that,” she said with tears in her eyes. “It’s not a comfortable thing to sacrifice your time to give to somebody else but they’re doing it.”

United Bank and Chillis sponsored the free meals that the church gave out.

Between delivery, to-go and in-person dining the church served 1,200 meals.