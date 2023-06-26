MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — With July 4 just one week away, it’s that time of the year where you will hear and see fireworks more frequently. If you’re looking to buy your own, one TNT fireworks vendor in Monongalia County is giving all of its proceeds to a good cause.

The Morgantown Church of Christ has been selling fireworks for the past few years to raise money to build homes during a mission trip in Honduras.

Morgantown Church of Christ (WBOY – Image)

Mission trip photos (WBOY – Image)

Mission trip photos (WBOY – Image)

Mission trip photos (WBOY – Image)

“When it’s done right and done safely, fireworks is a good thing and it celebrates what we have here as such a blessed country,” Morgantown Church of Christ member Brandon Brammer said. “We get to go there and share those blessings with others, so I think it’s really cool those things get to work together to do something good for people.”

Last year, the church raised enough money to build seven homes.

According to Brammer, the homes are 16×16 with a metal roof and wooden floor and are put together with a hammer and nails. Crews use a chainsaw to cut out a space for windows and a door. In American culture, the homes may not look like much, but to the people it benefits, it means the world.

“I’ve watched adult men, grown men—60 years old—cry and say it is their dream house,” Brammer said. “It is totally different than what we could imagine here.”

TNT Fireworks location (WBOY – Image) TNT Fireworks location (WBOY – Image)

The mission trip takes place around WVU’s spring break.

If you’re interested in assisting the church, you can buy fireworks from the TNT fireworks vendors that are located across the former Star City Texas Roadhouse or the Walmart right off of the Interstate 79 and 68 interchange.