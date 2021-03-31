Morgantown Church to host in-person Easter Sunday services

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Easter Sunday is coming up this weekend, and some churches are bringing back in-person services after last year’s were canceled because of the pandemic.

Officials with Chestnut Ridge Church in Morgantown explained that Easter services typically have the highest attendance rates out of the full year.

The church will have three different times offered on Sunday at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., and 1 p.m. The 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. services are already sold out.

Each service will be limited to 25% capacity, roughly 500 people, and everyone is required to register in advance on the church’s website to reserve a seat. Facemasks will be required, and seating will be socially distant.

“It’s going to be awesome. We’re really excited to get everybody back,” Bruce Lane, Executive Pastor at Chestnut Ridge Church, said. “There’s still a number of people that aren’t ready to come back, and that’s okay cause we still have our online services for each of the ones as well, but we couldn’t be happier.”



Registration can be found here, and the link to that online stream of the service can be found here.