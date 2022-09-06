MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The City of Morgantown is now accepting applications for the next Morgantown Citizens Academy.

Those interested in the free eight-week course, which will begin on Sept. 29, must fill out an application, found here, and submit it through the city’s website or mailed to the City of Morgantown Communications Department at 430 Spruce St. Morgantown, WV 26505 by 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 14.

The course was designed to “give citizens a behind-the-scenes look at the inner workings of the city departments and how to effectively engage their local government.”

Course topics will include creating strong neighborhoods through planning, street paving and maintenance, parks and recreation, arts and culture, public safety and the budget process.

On Thursdays from 6-9 p.m., course sessions will be held at various locations and will include city staff led activities and discussions. Refreshments will also be provided.

For more information, please email info@morgantownwv.gov or call 304-284-7426.