Morgantown city buildings to stay closed until April 30

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – To help eliminate the spread of COVID-19, the City of Morgantown has announced that official city buildings will be closed until April 30, 2020.

According to officials, the city will now begin to accept payments online for the various fees and applications, such as:

Planing and zoning applications.

Bid packet fees.

Code enforcement permit fees and letters of compliance.

Police test application fees.

Fire fees.

Fire department permits and fees.

Those who are in need of making a payment to any of the above fees or applications, can do so by clicking here to be taken to the payment link on the city’s website. Payments in the form of a check by mail will also be accepted.

Any individual who is wishing to submit applications, forms, and other documents such as building permits, officials explained, will be required to contact the department they wish to coordinate with for instructions on completing and submitting documents.

Those who need assistance can contact the City Manager’s Office at (304) 284-7405.

For more information on how the City of Morgantown is working to help stop the spread of COVID-19 can click here.