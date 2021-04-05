Morgantown City Clerk’s Office to host voter participation event Tuesday ahead of Municipal Election

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Officials announced on Monday that the Morgantown City Clerk’s Office will host a voter registration event on Tuesday to encourage participation in the city’s upcoming Municipal Election.

A press release that was issued by city officials stated that the City Clerk’s Office will hold a Voter Registration Drive on Tuesday, April 6, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Morgantown Market Place Pavilion located at 400 Spruce Street. During the event, citizens can learn about the voting process and register to vote for the upcoming Municipal Election on April 27.

Officials said citizens can park their vehicles under the Morgantown Market Place Pavilion. Signage will be placed to instruct drivers where to go to access the event. The release stated that participants are reminded to wear a mask to the event. Masks, hand sanitizer and materials to register to vote will be provided by the City Clerk’s office.

Additionally, citizens can submit their absentee ballot application to the City Clerk’s office during the Voter Registration Drive. Absentee ballot applications can be obtained by visiting the Municipal Election webpage.