MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — In December, the City of Morgantown announced that it had selected a location for a new fire station after receiving six million in Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) for the South High station.

On Tuesday night, the Morgantown City Council approved a first reading of an ordinance authorizing the purchase of a piece of land at the corner of Don Knotts Boulevard and Prairie Avenue from Merit Development for the total amount of $725,000. The price is subject to a receipt of an appraisal from a licensed appraiser who will confirm the fair market value of the property.

Some Morgantown residents voiced issues with the chosen location with some saying that the intersection near it is too busy. However, Emily Muzzarelli, the Assistant City Manager of Morgantown said that the location was chosen with these things in mind.

“One of the reasons why we liked that facility is that it was large enough to not only fit the footprint but to be able to have an apron or a driveway large enough to be able to fit trucks on to get them out of the road whenever they’re trying to maneuver and back into the truck House,” Muzzarelli said.

Morgantown Fire Chief Eugene Deem also spoke to the council about the current issues that fire crews face at their current location and why a replacement firehouse is much needed.

On top of the firehouse plans the Council also held a second public hearing on an ordinance authorizing a standard airline agreement and lease with Southern Airways Express. The agreement—which was voted on and approved—looks to allow the airway service to operate out of the Morgantown Municipal Airport for one year.

“Southern Airways is our local commercial provider for airlines at the Morgantown municipal airport and they are what we call an EAS or an essential air service, which essentially means the FAA and DOT subsidize flights to make them more affordable to get, smaller airports actually have them. So, that EAS agreement expires at the end of 2024. So, will be going through the process to essentially go back out to bid to see whether Southern gets the EAS agreement or another airline,” Muzzarelli said.

The next regularly scheduled Morgantown City Council meeting will be held on Jan. 16, at 7 p.m. in the Mon County Commission Chambers.