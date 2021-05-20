Morgantown City Council seat will be vacant as of July 1

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A recently-elected Morgantown City Council candidate will not take his seat on council.

1st ward candidate Patrick Hathaway notified the city clerk that he will not take the oath of office for the 2021–2023 term, according to a press release.



Due to personal reasons, Hathaway explained that he would be unable to fulfill the terms of office, the City of Morgantown said. This means that Hathaway will not meet the qualifications for office at the beginning of the term on July 1, making the 1st ward seat vacant.

The incoming city council will have 30 days from that date to fill the vacancy, or a special election would be held to fill it.

Hathaway was elected to city council back in April.