Morgantown City Hall will be closed for scheduled power outage

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown City Hall officials announced that it will have a planned four-day power outage beginning Friday, Sept. 17 until Monday, Sept. 20. While City Hall is closed, affected employees will be working at alternate locations.

The City Hall is planning a window restoration project that includes a utility relocation in the alleyway behind City Hall and requires the power outage. Power is expected to be restored by the evening of Monday, Sept. 20.

Building permit applications can still be submitted via email at permits@morgantownwv.gov.

Payments can be still be made online at morgantownwv.gov.

Other questions regarding how to do business while City Hall is closed can be asked by calling 304-255-4213.