Morgantown Code Enforcement partners with nonprofit to help disaster victims

Image of tote bin full of kits

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The question of what to do after a disaster like a fire happens is a daunting one, but a new partnership between Code Enforcement and a nonprofit hopes to change that.

After the Disaster, a nonprofit has donated 20 post-disaster relief kits to Code Enforcement to help families after disaster strikes. These kits include clothes, shoes, and most things a family could need after losing belongings. Michael Stone, director of Code Enforcement, said in a press release that the donation is significant.

“It is very much appreciated,” Stone said in the release. “People don’t realize that personal hygiene items and toiletries can be very expensive when bought all at once. These items will come in handy in the event any of our citizens ever need them. We can’t thank After the Disaster enough.”

The partnership with After the Disaster has been going on for a few weeks, but already Stone recognizes the big impact on the city.

Stone said his housing inspectors already carried emergency clothing when visiting a fire or natural disaster event, but this donation means they can help even more.

Image of kits for children, women, and men

“If you’ve ever went through a fire and you’ve lost everything, you’ve got nothing,” Stone said. “I understand that there are, I think, Red Cross and some other agencies will give you money to go to Walmart, not so much money and of course you’re going to have to buy shoes, socks, pants and maybe a jacket or something if it’s wintertime. Very seldom does anybody ever think we need soap, wash rags, toothpaste, razors, and these people are providing that. Plus, it’s going to save them money, but it’s going to be an added benefit to what we can give them.”

After the Disaster, hopes to replicate its donation to Morgantown to as many other fire departments, cities and communities will have them, Stone said. The nonprofit accepts monetary and kit items donations.

You can visit its website to learn more about how to lend your support.