MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) — SteppingStone in Morgantown’s Mylan Park is in the starting stages of a new addition that literally everyone will enjoy.

SteppingStone had planned to create an all-assessable playground for both kids and adults, with or without disabilities back before the start of the pandemic and once COVID struck, the facility figured it’s dreams would stay as such. On Friday the initial steps to the project began, fulfilling long awaited hopes in staff and it’s participants.

Plans for this playground include a rubberized surface for easier walking, a merry-go-round that is built into the ground for wheelchair access, a wheelchair assessable teeter totter and many more features. The goal is to have equipment durable for not only those with disabilities but adults and elders as well.

Monica Marietta, executive director of SteppingStones, traveled up the East Coast for a year and a half scoping out the best qualities of assessable playgrounds to incorporate in it’s own.

The playground is located right across from SteppingStones’ location in Mylan Park. Multiple construction companies from the community came together on Friday to begin demolishing the existing concrete court in order to start rolling out the rest of the project.

March-Westin, CAWV, Wolfe’s Excavating, The Young Contractors Forum and Jobs and Hope all came together to donate equipment and manpower.

12 News spoke with Patrick Garcia, project manager for March-Westin on everyone’s collaboration on the demolition.

“The demolition was our way to one, shed light on those programs, Jobs. That was an easy way for us to give back to SteppingStones, help them tackle phase, and move on to phase two which is building the playground,” said Garcia.

SteppingStone hopes to break ground on the construction of the playground in Spring of 2024 but the project is an estimated two-million dollar project and is looking for donations. To contribute to the project, you can call SteppingStone at 304-983-7837 or visit the donation link on it’s website.