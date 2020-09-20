Morgantown Community hosts vigil honoring Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A candlelight vigil honoring the memory of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was held Saturday night in Morgantown.

The event was held on the steps of the Monongalia County Courthouse.

Two Monongalia County delegates and other elected officials spoke about Justice Ginsburg and discussed her achievements throughout her career, first as a lawyer, then as a federal judge and Supreme Court justice.

Those who attended were required to wear masks and practice social distancing. The event was also broadcasted on Zoom for anyone interested who could not want to attend in person.

“The next 45 days could be the most important days of our lives depending on how we act, and how we respond to the death like this, but how we respond to our future and how we shape our future,” said Natalie Tennant, former WV Secretary of State.

Many of those who spoke stated it was important to vote either by absentee ballot or in person and to make a voice heard at the polls.

“The elevation of being who, whom, who I am the empowerment, the enlightenment is what she left in each and every woman, each and every American, and each and every individual,” said Del. Danielle Walker, (D) Monongalia County, District 51

Speakers at the vigil also expressed an importance to stand up and speak out as Justice Ginsburg did for what each person is right.