Morgantown continues to honor late hometown star, Don Knotts

Don Knotts statue and plaque outside the Morgantown Metropolitan Theater (Courtesy: City of Morgantown)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The City of Morgantown Arts & Cultural Development Department recently installed a new plaque in honor of a Morgantown native and Hollywood actor.

The new Don Knotts plaque on the exterior of the Metropolitan Theatre joins his statue.

The Morgantown native began his career performing at that theatre as a ventriloquist. Knotts graduated from Morgantown High School in 1942, West Virginia University in 1948, and then his entertainment career took him to Hollywood.

Famous for his character Barnie Fife on The Andy Griffith Show, Knotts received five Emmys. Knotts passed away in 2006.

“Don’s legacy to Morgantown and his contributions to entertainment are important and we wanted to make sure people knew more about him and his work,” said Vincent Kitch, Director of Arts and Cultural Development. “We are currently working to update the exhibit at the Morgantown History Museum as well.”

To commemorate his life and success, Don Knotts Boulevard was named in his honor in 1998, he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2000 and a bronze sculpture by local artist, Jamie Lester, sits outside the Met Theatre.

His daughter, Karen Knotts will pay tribute to her father by performing her one-woman docu-comedy show, Tied Up in Knotts, at the Metropolitan Theatre in March. Tickets are available here.

This new plaque is sponsored by a Don Knotts memorial fund through Your Community Foundation.