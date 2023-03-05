MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – People will get the chance to jump down the rabbit hole during Morgantown Dance’s upcoming production.

Morgantown Dance will be presenting their production of Alice in Wonderland on March 31 and April 1 at the Historical Downtown Metropolitan Theatre.

“Join MHS senior Layla Lee as Alice as she dances through the rabbit hole to a magical land where she meets many characters. But beware! They’re all a bit mad,” a Morgantown Dance release said.

Utilizing 82 dancers of various ages from the greater Morgantown area, this Lewis Carroll adaptation features a mix of ballet, tap, modern and acroflex choreographed by Desiree Witt, Gretchen Hurd, Ashley Manzo, Craig Kaufman and Sophia Brown, all to the music of Daniel Berkman, Carl Davis, Anne Dudley, Richard Hartley and Joby Talbot.

Tickets for the event can be purchased here.

To learn more about Morgantown Dance, you can call 304-292-3266 or email info@morgantowndance.org.