Morgantown designer creates COVID-19 themed t-shirts to raise money for local organizations

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A Monongalia County woman is getting creative during the COVID-19 pandemic, to help raise money for the community.

Michelle Umble is the owner of Blue & Gold Graphics and is making COVID-19 themed shirts. She explained that her original plan was to create a shirt regarding Governor Jim Justice and his guidelines.

“At the same time, I started jotting a bunch of ideas. That is when I realized I wanted to put something together that really could be for everyone,” described Umble.

Umble then began getting the word out through a Facebook ad to inform people that COVID shirts were available.





She explained the back of the shirt idea came from her brainstorming things that was happening in the middle of March.

When customers purchase a COVID shirt, half of the proceeds go to two organizations in Monongalia County. Pantry Plus More in Morgantown and Wadestown Food Pantry in Western Monongalia County.

“I wanted to tie back in to and give back to the community, specified Umble. So, then I decided to make it a fundraiser for two organizations in the county.”

She explained that this way both organizations can use the money to get whatever they need to give out to the community. She also added that she chose these two organizations so she could hit the entire community and not just a specific area.

Pantry Plus More Board President Roark Sizemore stated how thankful he is for the outpour of community help.

“The community has been really great during all this. I think that is something that people should be thanked for. It’s really been amazing and not just our organization, a lot of others have been doing really good work.” Pantry Plus More Board President, Roark Sizemore

Umble still has COVID shirts available ranging from small – 5X and at price range of $20 – $25 per shirt.

Those who are interested in purchasing a shirt through can contact Blue and Gold Graphics through the Facebook page, this email or by phone at (304) 376-1888.

Pantry Plus More is currently delivering food Tuesdays and Thursdays, and are always looking for volunteers. More information about Pantry Plus More and volunteering is available by visiting the website or Facebook page.