MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Detective Division of the Morgantown Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a man from security footage.

In a Facebook post, the department provided the following photo and said that the man pictured is a person of interest in an investigation. No other information about the investigation was provided.

(Courtesy: Morgantown Police Department)

In the photo, the man is wearing a black sweatshirt and pants and red sneakers. The photo appears to be taken in the downtown area of Morgantown on High Street, but the post did not specify an exact location.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity should call the Morgantown Police Department Detective Division at 304-284-7454.