Morgantown encourages ParkMobile users to change passwords after data breach

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The City of Morgantown is encouraging ParkMobile users to change their passwords following a recent data breach at the company which compromised user passwords.

ParkMobile’s investigation into the breach confirmed that basic account information, license plate numbers and, if provided by the user, email addresses and/or phone numbers, and vehicle nicknames, was accessed. In a small percentage of cases, mailing addresses were affected. No credit cards or parking transaction history were accessed, and Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers, or dates of birth are not collected, officials said.

ParkMobile protects user passwords by encrypting them with advanced hashing and salting technologies. As an added precaution, ParkMobile has communicated to users via a support page that they should consider changing their passwords. In the coming days ParkMobile plans to communicate with its users through other channels as well.

When using the ParkMobile app or visiting the ParkMobile website, users should see a notification and other information about the breach. For questions or concerns, please contact ParkMobile through the app “Settings” then “Chat Support,” or go to the ParkMobile website.

The Morgantown Parking Authority uses ParkMobile as a convenient payment option in its metered lots and metered parking spaces.