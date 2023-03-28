MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — With up to 60 mph winds this past weekend, some homes throughout the state were damaged or destroyed, leaving people displaced. Morgantown residents Chuck and Alexis Reed had their Saturday night turned into a nightmare from the storm.

“We were actually watching TV on my phone in the bedroom, we didn’t know what happened, we just heard the wind shaking the trailer and my property manager called us and said ‘are you guys home or are you guys out,'” Chuck Reed said. “I said we’re home and (they) said ‘are you guys safe?’ I was like ‘yeah why?'”

The cause for concern was that the roof was blown off of their home and was blocking their front door. The situation has been making it difficult for them to salvage any belongings.

“We were just in shock,” Chuck said when asked about his first reaction.

Chuck Reed looks at the side of his home (WBOY – Image)

Chuck Reed’s home (WBOY – Image)

Insulation in a tree near Chuck Reed’s home (WBOY – Image)

The property was deemed totaled. As a result, Chuck doesn’t know what’s going to happen next.

“We’re homeless now. We’re basically in a hotel right now that the American Red Cross has got for us but that money runs out for us at the end of the week,” Chuck said. “Once that’s gone, we don’t know what we’re going to do.”

The family is trying to raise funds through GoFundMe and spotfund. If people are looking to help them in another way, they are also looking for food and clothing donations.

“Anything at all would help,” Chuck said. “We’re struggling real badly and it’s hard. It really is.”

The damages came to be very untimely for the Reeds. Alexis was supposed to start a new job on Monday but had to push that back for the time being. They also have to care for multiple emotional support animals as well.

“I just want to thank all of the viewers that would help us or just by bringing us prayers,” Chuck said.