CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The Capitol Complex received two Christmas trees Monday from Morgantown Christmas Tree Farmer Jim Rockis to help reign in the holiday spirit.

“Cathy and I love to see the trees go up at the Capitol each year. They always bring so much joy to West Virginians and we love to turn the lights on at the annual Joyful Night celebration,” said Gov. Jim Justice. “We thank the Rockis family for their donation to West Virginia this year.”

The State Capitol will hold Joyful Night on Dec. 3, where they will turn on the lights for the holiday celebration.

Rockis operates a Christmas tree farm that supplies seeds and transplant materials to others throughout the Christmas tree and nursery industry, and maintains various conifer seed orchards, including the donated species, Canaan Fir.

“When you think of the perfect Christmas tree to be displayed at our State Capitol that reflects what it means to be a West Virginian, you can’t find a better choice than a Canaan Fir,” said Rockis.

The donated trees were chosen due to them growing too tall and becoming a threat to nearby power lines on Rockis’ property, but after the donation, Rockis said new Canaan Fir trees will be planted in that same spot.