Morgantown Farmers Market plans for the New Year

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – With the New Year finally here organizations in the area have been thinking of ways on how to involve the community more.

Extension Agent for Monongalia County H.R. Scott said their hoping to enlarge and bring new vendors in this year.

“We have some vendors who have left the market. We’re looking for a goat cheese vendor anybody out there has that interest, we also need some more egg producers. and Were going to try to make a big push to help to get more of the college students involved through the health program,” said Scott.

They are currently receiving help from health sciences and a couple of other agencies.

Scott also stated even though they have been around the Morgantown area since 2003 majority of college student do not know that they are there.

One of their goals for this year is they want to connect and educate students about fresh produce and while doing that they hope to even get the local students parents involved.

One of their struggles right now is when they go on the campus to let students know there in town students assume that the food is already prepared.

They are still looking to find their core source with connecting with the students and parents in the area.

The Morgantown Farmers market are also looking to add vendors. Specifically, goat cheese, dairy cheese, and egg producers.

Their challenge with finding vendors is that they are a producer only market they do not allow resale.

They have their garden calendar out for this year which includes different food recipes.

They also have moved to another location in Milon Park and welcome everyone to come and visit.