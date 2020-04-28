Morgantown Farmers Market switches to pre-orders during COVID-19 pandemic

MORGANTOWN W.Va. – The Morgantown Farmers Market announced Tuesday that it is committed to providing fresh and local food safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The summer market season starts this Saturday, May 2, at the Morgantown Market Place Pavilion on Spruce Street and will be open from 8:30 a.m. – Noon. The market is scheduled to continue every Saturday, throughout the summer.

The first market, and future markets until coronavirus safety restrictions are lifted, will be pre-order and pickup only, officials said. Orders can be placed at the farmers market website or directly with vendors. No walk through shopping will be allowed, officials said.

To help make this process as smooth as possible, signs will be posted on Spruce Street directing customers to enter the pre-paid or pay-onsite line. Customers are asked to wear face masks, maintain six foot distancing from other customers and staff, and pick up orders during suggested time slots. Full guidelines are posted here.

Products at the market are all produced within 50 miles, including certified naturally grown producers, market officials said. Vendors offer fresh vegetables, fruit, herbs, eggs, cheese, jams, jellies, honey, locally raised meats, stone ground flours, woolen products, soaps and more.

The Morgantown Farmers Market Growers Association strives to make fresh healthy food accessible to all people, regardless of income, according to a news release. Currently, the market in coordination with WVU Extension Service Small Farm Center, accepts benefits through SNAP (EBT/food stamps). During pre-order/pick-up only markets, SNAP dollars can be used by paying for orders upon pickup, officials said.