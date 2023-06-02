MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A fast-food chicken finger restaurant that was expected to open on Saturday has pushed its opening date back by about two weeks.

Layne’s Chicken Fingers previously announced that it will open on June 3 but has been pushed back to Monday, June 19 due to supply issues.

When it was first announced back in October 2022, the restaurant was initially expected to open by the end of 2022.

Layne’s Chicken Fingers is a Texas-based fast-food chain that has yet to expand out of its home state. The High Street location in Morgantown will be the first franchise location to ever open outside of Texas. The location will share a building with Chipotle at 461 High St.