MORGANTOWN, W.Va – The Morgantown Fire Department held an open house for entry-level firefighter applicants on June 25.

The open house was held at Northside Fire Station and was geared to give the hopeful firefighters a chance to practice the entire, or certain parts, of the agility test.

The test is related to firefighter job tasks to make sure applicants are fit for the position. The agility test is a part of the process for them to become firefighters.

The Morgantown Fire Department will host another open house on July 16. Applications for the entry-level firefighter position are available until July 28.

People interested in going through the process to become a firefighter should contact the city clerk’s office even if they haven’t met the age requirement. The number for Morgantown’s City Clerk’s office is 304-284-7439.