Morgantown Fire Department hosts annual puppet show

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Fire Department partnered with students at University High School for its annual Fire Prevention Puppet Show Tuesday.

The department has been doing the show for students up to first grade for more than 20 years.

They aim to teach young kids the basics of fire safety with live presentations and music.

Fire officials said it helps kids remember the message better than simply speaking in a classroom.

“Me talking to them, they’re not going to retain it as much as a puppet singing to them. The songs are catchy, they’ll be humming the songs, so they’re reinforcing the fire safety through the show, and the puppets are the best way to reach the kids,” said Andy Dotson, fire prevention officer with the department.

National Fire Prevention Week officially begins this weekend on October 6.