MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Morgantown Fire Department is holding an open house event on Saturday for the entry-level firefighter agility test.

The agility test is geared toward job-related tasks to ensure candidates would be prepared for the job.

“The physical agility is the first step in our hiring of new firefighter candidates,” Morgantown Fire Department Captain John Lemley said.

The open house will start at 10 a.m. to give candidates the ability to be familiar with the test by practicing it. July 16 is the other open house session.

“By providing these open houses we kind of level the playing field for everyone to come in with some sense of what’s going on some chance to practice those individual test stations or the whole test,” Lemley said.



Morgantown Fire Department Decal (WBOY image).

Applications for the entry-level firefighter position are available until July 16. Lemley said that people interested in going through the process to become a firefighter should contact the city clerk’s office even if they haven’t met the age requirement.

The number for Morgantown’s City Clerk’s office is 304-284-7439.