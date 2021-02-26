Morgantown Fire Department investigating arson following early morning fire

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Fire Department is conducting an arson investigation and offering a reward for information following a fire that occurred at a rental house early Friday morning.

A press release from the Morgantown Fire Department stated that firefighters were dispatched to a 1st alarm structure fire at 452 Protzman Street, a three-story rental house owned by Blue Sky Realty.

The release stated that firefighters arrived to find a small fire on the exterior siding of the structure. Firefighters said the fire was quickly brought under control in less than 10 minutes, and that it caused an estimated $1,500 in damages. The release stated that one occupant of the residence reported smoke inside their apartment, which activated the fire alarm system.

According to the release, investigators have determined the cause of the fire to be arson. Investigators are asking an person with any information about this incident to call the Morgantown Fire Marshal’s Office at 304-284-7486. The release stated that a $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.