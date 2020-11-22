Morgantown Fire Department provides holiday safety tips

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The holiday season can be a time of joy and celebration, but it can also be a time of accidents. The Morgantown Fire Department is providing tips to keep everyone safe.

A lot of the danger around the holiday season stems from lights. Lt. John Moore, of the Morgantown Fire Department, said to make sure wires are not worn out before plugging them in this year. If they are not, Moore said to be sure to plug lights into a socket rather than a long extension cord, because that can be unsafe. When it comes to Christmas trees and fireplaces, there are some dangers posed there too.

“If you have a live Christmas Tree, make sure that it’s watered, it doesn’t dry out, keep it away from heat sources,” Moore said. “If you have a fireplace, like a natural wood-burning fireplace, you want to make sure the chimney is cleaned out, there’s not any soot build-up. If you have a gas fireplace make sure you have a carbon monoxide detector, make sure the batteries are changed and it’s working properly.”

Fire engines at Morgantown South Side Station

“It is very important” to check smoke and carbon monoxide detectors regularly, Moore said. That is why he recommends that households switch out the batteries in both devices twice a year; when clocks need to be changed for Daylight Saving Time.

Another danger posed, Moore said, is overloading electrical breakers by plugging too many things into one outlet.

“Typically, the breaker box should kick-off and take care of that for you and it will kill power to that outlet,” Moore said. “But there are some instances where they get overloaded and they melt or catch on fire and then you have problems. So again, like with a live Christmas tree, you want to keep that away from heat sources, but you really want to watch that you’re not overloading your outlets and your breakers.”

Following all these tips, the lieutenant said will lead to a safer holiday season.

“Have a merry Christmas and be safe for the holidays,” Moore said.